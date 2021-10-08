RIME LAKE NORMAN LOCATION in the heart of Cornelius with sought-after HOUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, yet super private. Usable 0.69 acre lot with neighborhood-owned conservation area across the street. HOA dues are only $100/year! Lot is POOL READY with an additional working well. Working irrigation system with lake water. Plenty of room for addition(s). Seller had plans drawn. Deep water dock, tree house, abundant yard space on a quiet dead-end loop. 4 or 5 bedrooms and 3baths (5th BR doesn't have window). Grand, open floor plan features 2-story great room with massive stone gas log fireplace. Lower level has a large bar/second kit with sink and room to add appliances. Seller is leaving Maxxus 880 Hot tub w/curtains, patio, two decks and landscaped walkways. Zoned gas furnaces & AC, sprinkler system, newer stainless appliances. Main level master suite has oversized jetted tub and separate shower. Huge windows for enjoying the lake views! THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST LOCATIONS on LAKE NORMAN!
5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Sept. 28, Margaret Goodrum joined the elite population of centenarians, and celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at TerraB…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday denied in a 6-0 vote a request for 28 acres of property adjacent to the Atwater Landing subdi…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. …
- Updated
An investigation into the purchase of a nearly $7,500 aquarium led to the arrest of a Mooresville man.
It was a time of celebration and thanksgiving as the announcement was made of The Christian Mission’s $5 million capital campaign to raise fun…
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools hopes to make its redistricting process more transparent by sharing two options with the public ahead of Monday’s hearing on the subject.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 19-25.
Voters in Mooresville can cast their votes Tuesday in the primary election for Mooresville's at-large Board of Commissioners seat. Polls open …
A Raleigh man was charged with breaking into a towing company after retrieving his vehicle from an earlier driving while impaired arrest, said…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 17-22. For more information regarding specific plots …