RIME LAKE NORMAN LOCATION in the heart of Cornelius with sought-after HOUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, yet super private. Usable 0.69 acre lot with neighborhood-owned conservation area across the street. HOA dues are only $100/year! Lot is POOL READY with an additional working well. Working irrigation system with lake water. Plenty of room for addition(s). Seller had plans drawn. Deep water dock, tree house, abundant yard space on a quiet dead-end loop. 4 or 5 bedrooms and 3baths (5th BR doesn't have window). Grand, open floor plan features 2-story great room with massive stone gas log fireplace. Lower level has a large bar/second kit with sink and room to add appliances. Seller is leaving Maxxus 880 Hot tub w/curtains, patio, two decks and landscaped walkways. Zoned gas furnaces & AC, sprinkler system, newer stainless appliances. Main level master suite has oversized jetted tub and separate shower. Huge windows for enjoying the lake views! THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST LOCATIONS on LAKE NORMAN!
5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,499,900
