5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,995,000

This warm and inviting waterfront lake home will offer the new owners treasured memories of fun days on the lake. The pier has a large covered and uncovered sitting area and a boat dock with lift,along with separate jet ski lift. Enjoy the brick paver waterfront patio at the shoreline next to your sandy beach with a rock retaining wall, all a part of this beautiful waterfront lot with lush landscaping and mature trees. The all brick home has 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 bedrooms in the walk out lower level. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level with vaulted paneled ceilings in the great room. Kitchen features large custom granite island & 5 burner gas range with hood. 2 cozy brick fireplaces on main level with gas logs - one in great room and one in breakfast/kitchen area. Sunroom overlooks the lake and a deck to enjoy evenings grilling outdoors. Lower level has concrete floors and family room with a fireplace, 2 bedrooms, recreation room, exercise room and laundry.