5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,200,000

Beautiful Waterfront Home in Cornelius. This is a hidden gem and a MUST see! Located on a cul de sac with gorgeous hedgerows along a private driveway which leads you to this paradise lakefront estate! As you walk down the stone walkway with copper gas lanterns, you enter the home and the open floor plan gives you a stunning view of Lake Norman! This property is full of many amenities that give multiple areas to entertain inside and out or to just simply enjoy with your loved ones. Enjoy the stunning views that overlook the lake, custom stone pool and fire pit. The pier leads you to a beautiful gazebo and then down to the dock which has 2 boat slips. This house has 125' of shoreline. Enjoy the picturesque sunrise views every morning along with breathtaking moonrises reflecting off the long water views. This is in a highly desirable location with easy access to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to I-77 where you can be in Uptown Charlotte within 30 minutes!