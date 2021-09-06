5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $3,600,000

Charlotte area's most spectacular estate is not only gated and private but, on 5+acres of property. Plus, 20 minutes to Uptown Charlotte! Experience resort living at its finest. This magnificent property is for those who want to get away from it all but be convenient to shopping, restaurants and all that the Lake Norman area has to offer! When entering the expansive two story foyer, the casualness of the adjoining 2 story gathering room sets the tone for the elegant, yet relaxed layout..the perfect setting for both intimate gatherings & large scale entertaining. A Chef's kitchen, 4 bedroom suites, billiards room plus a master suite w/ fireplace and private terrace are just a few of the many features in the primary residence. Nestled amidst acres of hardwoods in back, the expansive 1900+ sq ft. covered outdoor living area accents the spectacular infinity pool/spa as its centerpiece. Another Chef's kitchen, expansive family room, sports court and private guest suite await your guests.