5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $3,889,000

New construction underway on custom, resort style lakefront home being built by Plattner Custom Builders. Some of the most expansive and breathtaking views on Lake Norman. Framing is nearing completion - come see this incredible plan! Visit ISLANDFOREST.INFO for more extensive plan details. Inspired by upscale beach and lakefront communities, this luxury home was laid out purposefully for this specific site to maximize its incredible location. Just a few of the features that set it apart: - Unmatched views from almost every room - Incredible pool, hot tub and outdoor living space included - Master suite and guest suite on main - Covered rear terrace with fireplace on main - Lower level wine room with beautiful glass display wall - Fitness room (sauna ready) and lake storage both externally accessible - Sizable covered terrance on lower level adjacent to pool - Charming front courtyard Find additional details at islandforest.info