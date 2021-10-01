New construction underway on custom, resort style lakefront home being built by Plattner Custom Builders. Some of the most expansive and breathtaking views on Lake Norman. Framing is nearing completion - come see this incredible plan! Visit ISLANDFOREST.INFO for more extensive plan details. Inspired by upscale beach and lakefront communities, this luxury home was laid out purposefully for this specific site to maximize its incredible location. Just a few of the features that set it apart: - Unmatched views from almost every room - Incredible pool, hot tub and outdoor living space included - Master suite and guest suite on main - Covered rear terrace with fireplace on main - Lower level wine room with beautiful glass display wall - Fitness room (sauna ready) and lake storage both externally accessible - Sizable covered terrance on lower level adjacent to pool - Charming front courtyard Find additional details at islandforest.info
5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $3,889,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. …
- Updated
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the garden center of Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville.
- Updated
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back in the parking lot of Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville, on Sunday.
- Updated
A man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Mooresville Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard on Sunday morning was arrested in Forsyth Co…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Making great progress: Dual immersion program preparing Mooresville students for multi-global society
On a rainy Tuesday morning, Tamara Bravo’s kindergarten class at Park View Elementary School sat in a semi-circle on a colorful rug gathered a…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …
- Updated
Looking for your next great pizza obsession in North Carolina? It’s at Alino Pizzeria, according to a news story from Delish.com, a food site …
- Updated
A 15-year-old Lake Norman High School student will face a felony charge of communicating a false report of mass violence on educational proper…
Lake Norman High School students were sent home early today due to a skunk in the building.