5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,199,000

New construction underway on incredible modern coastal lakefront home being built by Plattner Custom Builders. Some of the most expansive and breathtaking views on Lake Norman. Come see this incredible custom build! Estimated completion is October of this year! Visit ISLANDFOREST.INFO for more extensive plan details. Inspired by upscale beach and lakefront communities, this luxury lakefront home has a modern coastal feel with unmatched views. Just a few of the features that set it apart: - Approximately 185 feet of shoreline with wide and long views - Amazing views from almost every room - Incredible pool with covered spa area - 12 foot ceilings in central areas of main level - Primary suite and guest suite on main - Covered rear terrace - Main level wine room with beautiful display - Dedicated/separate grilling porch - Hidden kitchen pantry - Fitness room and lake storage Find additional details at islandforest.info