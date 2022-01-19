New construction underway on incredible modern coastal lakefront home being built by Plattner Custom Builders. Some of the most expansive and breathtaking views on Lake Norman. Come see this incredible custom build! Estimated completion is October of this year! Visit ISLANDFOREST.INFO for more extensive plan details. Inspired by upscale beach and lakefront communities, this luxury lakefront home has a modern coastal feel with unmatched views. Just a few of the features that set it apart: - Approximately 185 feet of shoreline with wide and long views - Amazing views from almost every room - Incredible pool with covered spa area - 12 foot ceilings in central areas of main level - Primary suite and guest suite on main - Covered rear terrace - Main level wine room with beautiful display - Dedicated/separate grilling porch - Hidden kitchen pantry - Fitness room and lake storage Find additional details at islandforest.info
5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
- Updated
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
20-year-old found dead in motel room was missing from Iredell Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
- Updated
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.
Cases of COVID-19 are soaring due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Dr. Malcolm Symes, a family medicine physician with Lake Norman Me…
- Updated
Just building a traditional snowman wasn’t enough for J.T. Smith, owner of Lake Norman Muay Thai. With help from his son, Harrison, and a stud…
- Updated
As snow and sleet roll across North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency management officials are scheduled to share an update at noon on i…
- Updated
MOORESVILLE — With just under six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, South Iredell took a timeout to regroup. The scoreboard showed that t…
Snow fell across Southern Iredell County Sunday. Check out these photos of the scenes.
The man was having lunch at a Cracker Barrel in Tennessee when he took a sip of what he believed to be water. It turned out to be a cleaning chemical.