Award Winning, Old World Style Estate situated on over 1 Acre on Lake Norman Built by ZAR Custom Homes w/ True Quality Craftsmanship. From the Solid Iron Front Door to the Cedar Beams & Cathedral Arches throughout the home, you get a Combination of Casual & Elegant, creating the Perfect Sense of Luxury. Designed for Impressive Lake Views from Nearly Every Room, including the Amazing Kitchen featuring 2 Large Cooking Islands & a 2nd Scullery Kitchen. The Cozy Great Room shares a Beautiful Stone Fireplace w/ the Masculine Billiards Room w/ Extensive Wet Bar & Unique Coffered Ceiling. Gorgeous Owners Suite w/ Soaring Ceilings & Elegant Fireplace, Relaxing Bath, Flex Room & Enormous Closet w/ Personal Laundry. Private Office & Multiple Rec/Media Rooms. Directly Off Great Room, Enjoy the Incredible Stone Lanai with Outdoor Kitchen & Breathtaking Views from the Saltwater Pool. Live the Ultimate Lake Life w/ a Beach & Two Boat Slip Dock. Gated Entrance & Dream 4 Car Garage. **See Feature List
5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,999,999
