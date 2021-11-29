 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,999,999

5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,999,999

5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,999,999

Award Winning, Old World Style Estate situated on over 1 Acre on Lake Norman Built by ZAR Custom Homes w/ True Quality Craftsmanship. From the Solid Iron Front Door to the Cedar Beams & Cathedral Arches throughout the home, you get a Combination of Casual & Elegant, creating the Perfect Sense of Luxury. Designed for Impressive Lake Views from Nearly Every Room, including the Amazing Kitchen featuring 2 Large Cooking Islands & a 2nd Scullery Kitchen. The Cozy Great Room shares a Beautiful Stone Fireplace w/ the Masculine Billiards Room w/ Extensive Wet Bar & Unique Coffered Ceiling. Gorgeous Owners Suite w/ Soaring Ceilings & Elegant Fireplace, Relaxing Bath, Flex Room & Enormous Closet w/ Personal Laundry. Private Office & Multiple Rec/Media Rooms. Directly Off Great Room, Enjoy the Incredible Stone Lanai with Outdoor Kitchen & Breathtaking Views from the Saltwater Pool. Live the Ultimate Lake Life w/ a Beach & Two Boat Slip Dock. Gated Entrance & Dream 4 Car Garage. **See Feature List

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim
Columnists

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

  • Updated

Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics