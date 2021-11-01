5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $499,900

Spacious brick front home in a lake access community! Two story foyer! Archways into the formal living and dining rooms! Great room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace! Huge 1st floor primary bedroom with adjoining bath and walk in closet! Main level laundry room! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space & breakfast bar! Breakfast area has doors that lead out to the rear deck. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a bonus room that could be a 5th bedroom! Loft area overlooks the foyer and the great room! Great curb appeal and super floor plan! Great home priced below market comps to accommodate for any updates buyers might want. Community day docking by community pool!