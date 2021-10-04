 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $745,000

***PLEASE SUBMIT ALL OFFERS BY 6PM SUNDAY 10-3-22***Gorgeous, Meticulously maintained, 2.5 story, Brick Front Home w/3 car garage & covered, "Rocking Chair", front porch, huge screened in porch & AMAZING, private, fenced back yard located on .39 acre lot! OPEN PLAN w/tons of architectural details & lovely millwork! Formal Dining & Office w/French door entry & custom built in bookshelf wall! 2 Story, Vaulted Great Room offers gas fireplace, large windows for amazing back yard views, great natural light & custom built in shelving/cabinetry!Custom, Upgraded Kitchen features granite, built in wine refrigerator, custom cabinetry, eat in bar, custom tile back splash, custom lighting, walk in pantry, breakfast area & hardwood floors! Spacious Guest Bedroom on main w/full bath! Loft on upper level w/built in desk & shelving! Spacious Primary Bedroom features deep tray ceiling, large bay window & sitting area! Luxury Primary Bath & Massive Primary Walk in closet w/built in shelving & cabinetry!

