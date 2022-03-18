5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $775,000

When you just can't settle for less than everything. You have found this full brick home on an acre-sized lot with a gorgeous Salt Water pool of your own in the private backyard. Easy, one-level living, with 4 BRS (including the Primary BR) on the main level. Upper level is home to BR #5 that has private full bathroom. Some of the recent updates include: carpet, paint, HVAC, Wood & Tile flooring, "Smart" garage door opener, 2 Wine Refrigerators and professionally designed and installed landscape lighting. Well-equipped kitchen with Thermador appliances. Salt-water pool is surrounded by new pebble-decking. Pools was constructed in 2016 by Artistic Pools and features a tanning shelf as spiller-spa. New robotic cleaner and pump 2021/2022. Located in the heart of Cornelius in Lakefront Community with community boat launch. Just a skip away from shopping & dining. Off or on I-77 is about a mile away. Walkable to Torrence Chapel Park and around the shores of beautiful Lake Norman. Torrence Chapel Park has Basketball/Tennis/Pickleball Courts and walking trails.