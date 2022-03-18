 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $775,000

5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $775,000

5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $775,000

When you just can't settle for less than everything. You have found this full brick home on an acre-sized lot with a gorgeous Salt Water pool of your own in the private backyard. Easy, one-level living, with 4 BRS (including the Primary BR) on the main level. Upper level is home to BR #5 that has private full bathroom. Some of the recent updates include: carpet, paint, HVAC, Wood & Tile flooring, "Smart" garage door opener, 2 Wine Refrigerators and professionally designed and installed landscape lighting. Well-equipped kitchen with Thermador appliances. Salt-water pool is surrounded by new pebble-decking. Pools was constructed in 2016 by Artistic Pools and features a tanning shelf as spiller-spa. New robotic cleaner and pump 2021/2022. Located in the heart of Cornelius in Lakefront Community with community boat launch. Just a skip away from shopping & dining. Off or on I-77 is about a mile away. Walkable to Torrence Chapel Park and around the shores of beautiful Lake Norman. Torrence Chapel Park has Basketball/Tennis/Pickleball Courts and walking trails.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics