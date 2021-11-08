5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $875,000

ONE OWNER~STUNNING UPDATES! This immaculate home is situated on .53 acres on a quiet lot in beautiful Weatherstone! Gorgeous brick front home with rocking chair front porch, mature trees & fenced yard! Main level boasts gorgeous updated wood floors throughout! Beautifully UPDATED CUSTOM KITCHEN for family gatherings and entertaining friends! LARGE butcher block island, gleaming quartzite countertops, tile backsplash, new lighting, gas cooktop, exhaust hood, double oven & wet bar! Foyer leads to formal living and dining room with butler’s pantry! Great room offers soaring vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace! Bedroom on MAIN w/ private access to full bath. Upper Level feat. spacious primary bedroom, sitting room & TWO walk in closets~Ensuite has garden tub & stand alone shower! TWO additional BR’s incl. a 2nd Primary BR w/ walk-in closet & access to FULL BATH! AMAZING media/bonus room has custom built ins, wet bar, movie screen & projector. 3rd fl offers a home gym, updated FULL BATH & BR!