ONE OWNER~STUNNING UPDATES! This immaculate home is situated on .53 acres on a quiet lot in beautiful Weatherstone! Gorgeous brick front home with rocking chair front porch, mature trees & fenced yard! Main level boasts gorgeous updated wood floors throughout! Beautifully UPDATED CUSTOM KITCHEN for family gatherings and entertaining friends! LARGE butcher block island, gleaming quartzite countertops, tile backsplash, new lighting, gas cooktop, exhaust hood, double oven & wet bar! Foyer leads to formal living and dining room with butler’s pantry! Great room offers soaring vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace! Bedroom on MAIN w/ private access to full bath. Upper Level feat. spacious primary bedroom, sitting room & TWO walk in closets~Ensuite has garden tub & stand alone shower! TWO additional BR’s incl. a 2nd Primary BR w/ walk-in closet & access to FULL BATH! AMAZING media/bonus room has custom built ins, wet bar, movie screen & projector. 3rd fl offers a home gym, updated FULL BATH & BR!
5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $875,000
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schools district elected mayors, commissioners, and school board members in various races.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners will not be changing as a result of Tuesday’s election. Both the incumbent candidates, Mayor Miles Atkins and Commissioner-At Large Gary West, were reelected by large margins in a vote that Atkins called ‘supportive’ of the current direction of Mooresville.