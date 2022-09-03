 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $975,000

Great curb appeal, manicured landscaping & luxurious finishes throughout! The main floor boasts a vaulted living/dining area, open to the kitchen with an amazing 30' wide covered outdoor room w/ built-in heaters, bringing the outdoors in. Stunning kitchen with gas cooktop, separate butler's pantry with beverage fridge and large island creating the ultimate gathering spot. The main floor owner's suite w/ vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light & walk-in closet. Ensuite bathroom w/ dual vanities, soaking tub & tiled walk-in shower. Guest bedroom, bathroom and laundry complete main level. On the second level you will find an open bonus room, office space, three bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, two baths (one is an ensuite) and conditioned storage. Large garage w/ bump out added for storage. Mins from Lake Norman shops, restaurants, entertainment, the greenway and I-77! Less than thirty minutes to Charlotte airport.

