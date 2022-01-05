Beautiful, Stately, All Brick, 2 Story/Basement, GOLF COURSE (9th tee box) Home w/3 car garage located on nearly half acre lot in highly desirable River Run community of Davidson! Easy, short walk to River Run Club House! Home is perfectly located close to front of community w/large, expansive road entry! Grand, Impressive, 2 Story Foyer features gleaming hardwood floors & flows into OPEN PLAN w/plenty of architectural details & extensive millwork! Formal Dining & Living Room! 2 Story Great Room w/gas fireplace, offers massive windows to showcase perfect Golf Course Views, while enjoying privacy & shade w/mature trees! Custom, Gourmet Kitchen offers quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, custom tile back splash, spacious breakfast area & more! Keeping Room w/wood burning fireplace! Butler's Pantry! Spacious Primary Bedroom on main features private bath & his & her walk in closets w/custom shelving/cabinetry! Spacious, Secondary, en suite Bedrooms on upper level!
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,249,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
One Mooresville building was heavily damaged after a storm blew through Iredell County early Monday morning with winds gusting around 40 miles…
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-29. L…
The picture of what a winter storm did to Iredell County is clearer after 24 hours, according to Fire Services & Emergency Management Dire…
A local automotive dealership handed out nearly $25,000 to three Mooresville agencies.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 15-20. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 19-25.
Not even Little Caesars is immune from price increases: The chain's signature $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza now costs 11% more.
- Updated
As North Carolina hits another record-high positive test rate, Gov. Roy Cooper offers an update on COVID-19 in the state, as well as on recent…
- Updated
The Mooresville Blue Devils boys basketball team did not allow the 4A school to leave North Iredell High School on Thursday night empty-handed…