VISIT 320DELBURG.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION Gorgeous to be built plan by award winning Plattner Custom Builders. Thought and purpose went into every detail of this plan to maximize its unique features and beautiful location. Owner's suite on main as well as laundry. Open kitchen and dining to living room makes for perfect entertaining. Sliding doors from multiple sides leads to a large covered veranda that overlooks deep, beautiful wooded view. Upper level features three bedrooms each with its own full bathroom as well as an additional bedroom or flex space. The backyard is surprisingly deep providing ample space for fun, play and beauty. Enjoy this incredible combination of a charming, updated neighborhood, proximity to downtown Davidson, Lake Norman and the many surrounding restaurants and attractions.
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,289,000
