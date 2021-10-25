5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,319,900

Beautiful, Stately, All Brick, 2 Story/Basement, GOLF COURSE (9th tee box) Home w/3 car garage located on nearly half acre lot in highly desirable River Run community of Davidson! Easy, short walk to River Run Club House! Home is perfectly located close to front of community w/large, expansive road entry! Grand, Impressive, 2 Story Foyer features gleaming hardwood floors & flows into OPEN PLAN w/plenty of architectural details & extensive millwork! Formal Dining & Living Room! 2 Story Great Room w/gas fireplace, offers massive windows to showcase perfect Golf Course Views, while enjoying privacy & shade w/mature trees! Custom, Gourmet Kitchen offers quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, custom tile back splash, spacious breakfast area & more! Keeping Room w/wood burning fireplace! Butler's Pantry! Spacious Primary Bedroom on main features private bath & his & her walk in closets w/custom shelving/cabinetry! Spacious, Secondary, en suite Bedrooms on upper level!