5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,350,000

Move in ready custom home on the 18th tee of River Run Country Club with fabulous clubhouse and water views. NEW IN 2020, the heated saltwater pool, hot tub, Outdoor kitchen, bar and fire pit is an entertainer's dream. This full brick 5 BR, 4/2 bath home features a finished walk out basement/2nd living quarters with a guest BR, full bath, 2nd kitchen, half bath, massive storage and tons of living space. Primary BR with en suite bath and an open floor plan on the main level. Coffered ceiling great room, vaulted/beamed keeping room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets (updated in 2021), vaulted study/office with french doors, 2 story entry foyer and dining room with trey ceiling. New hardwoods throughout upper level landing and hallway which features 2 large BR's plus BR/bonus with en suite baths, computer/study room with built in cabinets and desk. Fresh paint and refinished hardwoods. New carpet in upper level and primary BR's. Too many features to list! See attached.