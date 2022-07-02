5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,399,000

Newer construction modern farmhouse home just blocks away from downtown Davidson's shops, restaurants, and events. Stunning Plattner home featuring designer interior selections with every turn. Custom cabinetry and built ins throughout exemplify the first floor. Main level master suite leading to master bath and large extended closet with custom built in shelving. Extended millwork throughout with wainscoting, shiplap, and accent walls. Variations of elaborate quartz and granite countertops. Extended two car detached garage offers an ability to scale upwards if desire more living space. Long extended yard maintains privacy from the back. With more even more detailed features, come see the level of high end finishes in person. Showings start on Saturday 6/4.