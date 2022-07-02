 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Mooresville Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Pinnacle Institute of Cosmetology

5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,399,000

5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,399,000

Newer construction modern farmhouse home just blocks away from downtown Davidson's shops, restaurants, and events. Stunning Plattner home featuring designer interior selections with every turn. Custom cabinetry and built ins throughout exemplify the first floor. Main level master suite leading to master bath and large extended closet with custom built in shelving. Extended millwork throughout with wainscoting, shiplap, and accent walls. Variations of elaborate quartz and granite countertops. Extended two car detached garage offers an ability to scale upwards if desire more living space. Long extended yard maintains privacy from the back. With more even more detailed features, come see the level of high end finishes in person. Showings start on Saturday 6/4.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular