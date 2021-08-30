Stunning custom built, basement home with a pool and a three car garage on the golf course in River Run. This five bedroom home features a chef's kitchen with a five burner gas cooktop, double oven, oversized island, breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry. The two-story great room with fireplace and built-ins opens onto the breakfast area, dining room, and an oversized sunroom perfect for drinking your morning coffee or reading a good book. The master on main has an ensuite bath and separate his and hers closets. On the second floor, you will find three large bedrooms, two full baths, a bonus room, and walk-in storage. Entertaining is a breeze in the large basement with bar, gathering space, second kitchen, and billiard room. Step outside the basement doors and you will find a heated pool with a lighted waterfall, patio area, and raised sundeck perfect for relaxing - all overlooking the sixth hole. You will not want to miss seeing this home.
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,400,000
