 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,550,000

5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,550,000

Newer construction modern farmhouse home just blocks away from downtown Davidson's shops, restaurants, and events. Stunning Plattner home featuring designer interior selections with every turn. Custom cabinetry and built ins throughout exemplify the first floor. Main level master suite leading to master bath and large extended closet with custom built in shelving. Extended millwork throughout with wainscoting, shiplap, and accent walls. Variations of elaborate quartz and granite countertops. Extended two car detached garage offers an ability to scale upwards if desire more living space. Long extended yard maintains privacy from the back. With more even more detailed features, come see the level of high end finishes in person. Showings start on Saturday 6/4.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing 14-year-old found dead in NC reservoir after he was thrown from boat, cops say

Missing 14-year-old found dead in NC reservoir after he was thrown from boat, cops say

A 14-year-old was thrown from a boat before he disappeared in North Carolina, officials said. Now, crews report finding the body of the teen who had gone missing near Wilson, roughly 50 miles east of Raleigh. Officials said the teenager vanished while on a boat ride on Buckhorn Reservoir, which offers boating, fishing and other water activities, according to the Wilson Parks & Recreation ...

Damage estimates climb from massive New Mexico wildfire

Damage estimates climb from massive New Mexico wildfire

New Mexico’s governor says the destruction caused by the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. has been devastating for thousands of residents and their lives have been forever disrupted and altered. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham surveyed damage in Mora County on Tuesday and met with homeowners and local officials. The first-term Democrat is preparing for a visit with President Joe Biden on Saturday. He will be stopping in the state to get a briefing on the fires and recovery efforts. The largest blaze has charred close to 500 square miles over the past two months. Much criticism has been levied against the federal government for the planned burns that caused the fire.

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

The deal would value Kohl's at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week.