 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,575,000

Welcome Home! Sought after, stunning, updated Davidson home within walking distance to downtown Main St. restaurants, Davidson College, and sporting events. Home features 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, and a new luxury 696 Sq Ft. apartment with a full kitchen, bath, laundry hook up and walk-in closet above the 3 car garage. First floor primary suite has sitting room, double walk-in closets and remodeled full bath with heated floor. Gourmet chef's kitchen includes Subzero, Viking, and Bosch appliances. The 2nd floor features a loft, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Third floor includes exercise space with a floating floor, barre, and a cedar closet. Private backyard includes a beautiful courtyard and play structure. Neighborhood co-op pool across street. 2 tankless gas water heaters, gas heat and central air with dual zones. This home is a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9

  • Updated

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Health and Fitness

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

  • Updated

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics