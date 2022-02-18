5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,575,000

Welcome Home! Sought after, stunning, updated Davidson home within walking distance to downtown Main St. restaurants, Davidson College, and sporting events. Home features 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, and a new luxury 696 Sq Ft. apartment with a full kitchen, bath, laundry hook up and walk-in closet above the 3 car garage. First floor primary suite has sitting room, double walk-in closets and remodeled full bath with heated floor. Gourmet chef's kitchen includes Subzero, Viking, and Bosch appliances. The 2nd floor features a loft, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Third floor includes exercise space with a floating floor, barre, and a cedar closet. Private backyard includes a beautiful courtyard and play structure. Neighborhood co-op pool across street. 2 tankless gas water heaters, gas heat and central air with dual zones. This home is a must see!