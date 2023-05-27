Absolutely stunning two story home located in the desirable The Reserve at River Run built with exquisite craftsmanship by Arthur Rutenberg. This European style estate is sited on a spacious corner lot spanning almost a half acre. Luxury finishes and detail abound throughout the home from the grand two story foyer and curved staircase, gorgeous hardwood floors, to ornate millwork and designer fixtures . The open floorplan is an entertainer's dream with an exquisite great room flowing seamlessly into the designer Chef's kitchen with built-in refrigerator, quartz countertops, hidden walk-in pantry to the spectacular bar area with wine cellar. The impressive owner's suite is located on the main level along with a flex room that would be perfect for a home office. The entertaining options effortlessly transition outside with a magazine worthy outdoor living area featuring a covered porch with fireplace, a luxurious infinity edge pool, outdoor kitchen, and artificial turf in the backyard!