THIS IS A PROPOSED HOME. HOME WILL NOT BE STARTED UNTIL IT IS UNDER CONTRACT! Modern Farmhouse style 2 story home being built by award winning Plattner Custom Builders, boasting 4 BRs, 5 full & 2 half baths & a 3 car gar. The open concept home's exterior features a combination of Hardcoat Stucoo & hardboard siding. High efficiency windows & doors, foam insulation & a sealed crawlspace are just a few of the special features in this home. 1st flr. Primary Ste. w/spa bath & walk-in closet. Kitchen w/custom cabinetry, large island & custom countertops & a large walk-in pantry w/finished cabinetry. The main level FR w/beautiful fpl. offers the perfect gathering spot for family fun. There is also a Study on the main level. Laundry rm.w/custom cabinetry. Drop Zone area at the garage entry finish the main level. The 2nd floor boasts 3 lge BRS, each w/an on-suite bath. The large Bonus Room, Loft & an additional powder room are ideal for teens and their friends to hang out or maybe sleep over.