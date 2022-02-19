Gorgeous English Tudor to be built by Constructing Up, LLC in fabulous Davidson location! This grand estate is filled with beautiful details and an open floor plan on an acre lot! Gourmet kitchen with large waterfall quartz island, custom cabinetry and high end appliances opening to dining area. Huge great room with fireplace! Spacious primary bedroom retreat on the main level and another bedroom/office. Upstairs holds three more bedrooms and a bonus room. Enjoy an outdoor paradise on the screened porch with fireplace as well as the outdoor kitchen on the patio including a grill, sink and refrigerator. This home is the ultimate in luxury in a fantastic location close to shopping and dining. Have it all in one package. Call for more details!
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $2,071,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BestCo LLC, a leading manufacturer of innovative over-the-counter pharmaceutical, vitamin, and supplement products, will significantly expand …
- Updated
As the clock ticked down to zero, the celebration was already well underway. Lake Norman senior Davis Wagner and a couple of his teammates ran…
- Updated
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
The sounds of pops and crackles will soon fill the halls of NASCAR Technical Institute as the newest addition to their long list of programs i…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. For more information regarding specific plo…
- Updated
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
"We have no indication that anyone survived the crash," the sheriff said.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
- Updated
The boat was covered in Gooseneck barnacles, had lost its mast, and its hull and keel were no longer attached, but its precious cargo was still safe.