Come see this beautiful 2 story “Transitional Modern” design home being built by award winning builder Southern Cottage Corp., boasting 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths & a 3 car garage. This open concept home features a 1st flr. Primary Suite w/ spa bath & walk-in custom closet. Kitchen w/custom cabinetry, large island & Quartz countertops. Thermador appl. pkg. includes a built-in refrigerator/freezer, a 48” dual fuel range & a drawer microwave. There is also a large walk-in pantry w/finished cabinetry. FR w/a beautiful fpl. For the at home worker there is also an Office/Flex space on the main level. Laundry rm. w/custom cabinetry. Drop Zone area at the garage entry. 2nd floor boasts 4 lge BRS, each w/an on-suite bath. A large central Bonus Room is ideal for family fun nights. Add'l. features inc. a sealed crawlspace, high efficiency HVAC, foam insulation & add’l. interior sound abatement measures. Call Gus Testa or Kim McBee @ 704-660-0292 for more details!
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $2,100,000
