 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $421,700

5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $421,700

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $421,700

Come to the end of your search as you enter this dreamy 2 story home nestled in The Farm At Riverpointe's beautiful neighborhood. Its location is known to have easy access to different shops, parks, dining, and more! You'll immediately fall in love with this home's spacious and airy living area upon entry, perfect for receiving guests. Sophisticated formal dining is nearby, where you can enjoy the meals crafted perfectly from the gourmet kitchen nearby that features lots of space, lovely countertops, ample storage, and modern appliances. It also boasts a great family area filled with natural lights and warmth from the cozy fireplace. Don't forget to check out the primary suite that awaits upstairs. It offers an exclusive bath, large walk-in closet, dual sink, and vanity. Let your guests pick their place among the 3 additional bedrooms with a shared bath. Certainly a must-see! Schedule your private tour now.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics