A spacious family home that has something for everyone! Never miss a moment with the gorgeous family room that flows into a grand kitchen with an oversized eat-in island that makes meal-prep and entertaining a breeze. A private study that can be changed into a first floor guest suite or a living room that be turned into a library gives you the flexibility to choose the lifestyle your family needs! Upper level contains all four bedrooms and a loft open to the main level. The owner’s suite is complete with a sitting area, his and her closets, and a Roman Shower. Community is close to Birkdale Village and sought after schools!
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $518,860
Related to this story
Most Popular
A powerful storm blew through southern Iredell on Wednesday afternoon.
There are currently no effective tests to screen for ovarian cancer. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to recognize and prevent it.
For more than an hour, residents of the communities on and around Blume Road in western Mooresville made their opinions heard on a proposed ne…
Iredell County Emergency Management encourages residents to plan now for hurricanes by updating their emergency plans and supply kits. Hurrica…
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education received a recommendation from Chief Technology and Facilities Officer Tim Ivey at Monday n…
Our Town Stage announces the upcoming concert series, “Rock the Park — Liberty Park Concert Series,” a diverse collection of five free shows f…
For the first time in the park’s history, Grandfather Mountain, the Linville, N.C., nature preserve operated by the nonprofit Grandfather Moun…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 17-21. For more information regarding specific plots …
An 18-year-old Hickory High School student drowned in Lookout Shoals Lake in Catawba County Tuesday evening.
Nori was euthanized on Monday after a period of declining health, the zoo said in a news release.