5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $600,000

Nice and bright! The open living area has a wood feature wall and gas fireplace as its centerpiece. The kitchen features a 5-burner gas cooktop, double oven, large island with plenty of prep space, under-cabinet lighting and a walk-in pantry. Dining room has extensive millwork and a pass-through to the kitchen. A guest suite tucked in the back corner of the home, an office with french doors, powder room, dropzone and the laundry finish out the main level. An impressive owner's retreat upstairs features an tiled shower, soaking tub, walk-in closet, and a peaceful sitting area with its own gas fireplace. Three additional bedrooms and two baths plus a massive bonus room complete the upper level. If that's not enough, finish your day relaxing in your screened porch or out on your paver patio in front of the gas fireplace. Check out the virtual tour at https://bit.ly/3mJpSSe. Enjoy! Listing presented by Jeff Sny and Nest Realty. 704-875-7123