New Construction without the wait and has all the bells and whistles! Well equipped Hayden model with many upgrades! Screened porch with solar shades and fenced yard on flat, corner lot across from community park and recreation space. The desired community of Westbranch is within close proximity to downtown Davidson, Davidson College, shops, restaurants, green space and parks! Lots of flexible space with a spacious bedroom and full bath on main level and office / study with custom built ins. This home is equipped with CAT 6 ethernet wiring throughout. Premium kitchen with double ovens, gas range, huge island and custom backsplash. Upper level has primary bedroom with garden tub/shower and walk in closet, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full secondary baths with a flex/ bonus room or 6th bedroom. Garage is finished and has new epoxy floor. A MUST SEE HOME!
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $629,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Claremont man was killed in a wreck Saturday on N.C. 150 at Pinnacle Lane near Mooresville.
- Updated
Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on O…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
A Mooresville man wanted on warrants from Cabarrus County was arrested Monday after a stop by an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Darr…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
- Updated
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 10-16.
The Lowe’s YMCA’s Lightning swim team has been selected as the NC Swimming Club of the Year for 2021 Small Team Division. This marks the secon…