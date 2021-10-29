5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $629,000

New Construction without the wait and has all the bells and whistles! Well equipped Hayden model with many upgrades! Screened porch with solar shades and fenced yard on flat, corner lot across from community park and recreation space. The desired community of Westbranch is within close proximity to downtown Davidson, Davidson College, shops, restaurants, green space and parks! Lots of flexible space with a spacious bedroom and full bath on main level and office / study with custom built ins. This home is equipped with CAT 6 ethernet wiring throughout. Premium kitchen with double ovens, gas range, huge island and custom backsplash. Upper level has primary bedroom with garden tub/shower and walk in closet, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full secondary baths with a flex/ bonus room or 6th bedroom. Garage is finished and has new epoxy floor. A MUST SEE HOME!