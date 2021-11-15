5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $650,000

Immaculate, 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Home w/covered "Rocking Chair" Front Porch & 2 car garage in highly desirable Davidson East Community! Bright, Airy, OPEN PLAN w/perfect flow! Custom details/finishes throughout! Office w/French doors & plantation shutters! Dining Room/Living Room features wainscoting, crown molding, plantation shutters & nice natural light! Great Room open to Kitchen offers gas fireplace, custom lighting, plantation shutters & tons of natural light! Beautiful, Upgraded Kitchen offers quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, tile back splash, custom lighting, large island/eat in bar, plenty of cabinets for storage & pantry! Guest Bedroom on main w/private Bath! Mud Room & Laundry Room on main! Large Primary Bedroom on upper level features tray ceiling, plantation shutters & private bath! Primary Bath features dual, quartz vanity, large garden tub, separate shower, tile floors & walk in closet! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms on upper level! Large Bonus!