5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $650,000

This move in ready 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath w/ bonus is located in desirable Davidson East community. This home offers a rocking chair front porch, screened in porch, paver patio, built in grill, outdoor fireplace and fenced back yard. Inside, the gourmet kitchen has off white cabinets, granite counters as well as SS appliances, dbl oven, gas range, bfast bar & eat in kitchen. The main floor also offers hardwoods throughout, a family room w/ gas fireplace, guest suite w/ full bath, dining room, laundry room, drop zone & office. Upstairs you will find a large owners bedroom, large WIC, soaking tub & double vanities. There are also 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & a large bonus room. The neighborhood amenities include outdoor pool, clubhouse and playground! Conveniently located close to Downtown Davidson, 73 & I77, restaurants and shopping including Birkdale Village and Northcross Shopping Center!

