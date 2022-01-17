5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $655,000

COMING SOON!!! Gorgeous 3+ Year Old Home in Move-In Condition. The Ivy has a Beautiful Open Floor Plan. The Center of the Home Features a Large Kitchen Which Adjoins the Family Room and its' Gas Fireplace. The Kitchen is Equipped with Stone Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances and an Ample Island Which encourages family and friends to gather. Enjoy the Upgraded Backyard With a 550 sq ft Paver Patio, Custom Fireplace and Built-In Grill. The Upper Level Features a Huge Primary Bedroom with a Tray Ceiling. The Attached Sitting Room has its' Own Gas Fireplace. The Attached Bath Has His & Hers' Vanities, a Large Garden Tub and a Separate Shower. The Upper Level has Three Additional Bedrooms, Two Full Baths and a Large Bonus Room. Ideal Location Within Davidson East - One Minute Walk to the Community Pool, Clubhouse and Playground. Convenient to Grocery Shopping, Restaurants and Bradford Park.