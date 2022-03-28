5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,000,000

Amazing Opportunity to own this Gorgeous Waterfront Property in the Sailview Community with the extra lot that can be built upon or sold down the road! Plenty of space to spread out with 5 Bedrooms, Sunroom, Media Room and a huge Rec Room on the lower floor. Your cook will enjoy the large Kitchen, maple cabinets with under & above Lighting and huge island. Kitchen is open to the Great room with a Gas Log Fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Formal Dining room adds additional space for entertaining. Amazing Storage room on lower floor. Enjoy the privacy with these two lots, mature landscaping includes azaleas, rhododendrons, Japanese Maple, Magnolias. Several areas created include the patio, outdoor Bake Oven, Firepit area and get ready to launch your kayaks! Deeded Boat slip included!