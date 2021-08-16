Fabulous MAIN CHANNEL Lake Norman views from this RANCH with full finished basement. The basement features a wall of windows and doors facing the water and has newer pre-finished wood floors throughout. The huge recreation room has a large wet bar and is great for entertaining. Two rooms in the basement have been used as bedrooms and there is one full bathroom as well. Upstairs is a LARGE great room open to kitchen and 3 bedrooms including the Primary Bedroom. The shoreline is 139 feet. There is a pier with floating dock and lift. Westport does not have rental restrictions and homes can be used at AirBNB or VRBO. The trustee has never lived in the house and has no knowledge of ages of the systems in the house. HVAC appears to be 2010 and windows are newer. With your personal touches this home is phenomenal! The house is being sold AS IS. No repairs will be made. Lincoln County can not locate the septic permit. Please text or call Candy at 704-451-2370 or Nancy at 704-957-3990 to schedule your personal, private tour of this exceptional Lake Norman property.
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,000,000
