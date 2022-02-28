5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,002,000

Champions are working from home more often. An ideal house in today's modern age is one that is as diverse as its culture. This Waterfront property in Denver, NC, is set to accomplish just that. This five bedroom home with new floor finishing, to fresh color walls is simply inviting. With it's (Airbnb) 2nd floor suite with private access says income producing. To kayaking, paddle boarding, or on a pontoon, you have exclusive lake access to do all of these. Lets talk about outdoor comfort living: fireplace, built-in gas grill, and hot tub, all on this spacious deck overlooking an amazing water view. Do you have some toys? Plenty of room in the wide 3 car garage with shop space, stainless steel sink, and plenty of cabinets to store it all. Additional features: home generator, tankless water heater, gutter guards, lake irrigation, Sunbrella covered crawl space with abundant storage capacity. This amazing waterfront home on .74 acres is a rare find and one you cannot ignore.