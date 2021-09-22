Welcome home to this beautiful waterfront home that is just 10 minutes from Birkdale Village! This home is the entertainers dream; open floorplan, two tier deck and great, backyard with unobstructed water views.! Just 4 houses down from your deeded boat slip (Dimensions 10x24) and water depth is 10ft. A dock you can enjoy all that lake life has to offer! Almost every room has a picturesque water view that doesn't disappoint! Directions to dock...walking out of driveway (away from house), take a right. go 4 houses down and you will see a sidewalk off of road. Go down sidewalk and the dock/boat slip is there! Please note sellers have a 26 ft boat with 3ft platform (29 ft total) that fits in slip. Stucco on corners of house being repaired this week (ONLY corners of house are synthetic stucco, the rest is hard stucco and stone).
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for the suspect who demanded medications from a pharmacy Saturday morning.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
- Updated
A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.
- Updated
Accusations by parents that the Mooresville Graded School District is promoting critical race theory and racial division through student surve…
- Updated
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
The Mayberry side of Mount Airy takes center stage during the 32nd Mayberry Days Festival on Sept. 21-26 in Andy Griffith’s hometown.
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
'It's OK to not be OK': Ginger Finley shares the pain of her son's death by suicide in the hopes of helping others
Ginger Finley simply has one goal by telling her family’s story — to prevent another family from experiencing the pain and loss she has experienced. Her son, Houston Finley, took his own life in February. He was 18-years-old.
Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Mooresville has welcomed Malcolm Symes, M.D. He joins Dr. Thomas Gross, Dr. Michaela Renich and Dr. …