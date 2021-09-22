5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,200,000

Welcome home to this beautiful waterfront home that is just 10 minutes from Birkdale Village! This home is the entertainers dream; open floorplan, two tier deck and great, backyard with unobstructed water views.! Just 4 houses down from your deeded boat slip (Dimensions 10x24) and water depth is 10ft. A dock you can enjoy all that lake life has to offer! Almost every room has a picturesque water view that doesn't disappoint! Directions to dock...walking out of driveway (away from house), take a right. go 4 houses down and you will see a sidewalk off of road. Go down sidewalk and the dock/boat slip is there! Please note sellers have a 26 ft boat with 3ft platform (29 ft total) that fits in slip. Stucco on corners of house being repaired this week (ONLY corners of house are synthetic stucco, the rest is hard stucco and stone).