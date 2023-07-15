If you value gorgeous materials & top-notch craftsmanship, then 7706 Nautical View Dr may be THE home to consider! Built in 2018 by custom home builder Patrick Indries, this 5-BR/4.5-BA full brick & stone home boasts 5,300 sq ft, an oversized 3-car garage & seasonal water views. The community, Norman Pointe, has a gated lot for RV/boat storage, and Little Creek Access Area is nearby. Throughout the home are handsome hardwoods, a neutral palette, hand-crafted millwork, German engineered windows, high-end cabinetry & designer lighting, fixtures & countertops. Other features include 10' ceilings down, an XL island, 6-burner Thor Kitchen cooktop, Gold Series double ovens, farmhouse sink, coffered ceilings, and 2-story stacked-stone fireplace. Plus: custom-made iron balusters, 16’ sliders, Main Level Primary BR w/spa-like En Suite, Main Level Guest Ste, Bonus Room w/wet bar, covered back porch, and front/backyard irrigation. Award-winning schools. Easy drive to Uptown CLT & CLT airport.