Another Luxury New Build by Evolution Premier Builders located in Denver! The Westland is a Well Designed Beauty that Sacrifices Nothing & Includes Expansive Rear Deck w Covered/Uncovered Grilling Deck. Located in the Premier Country Club Golf Community of Verdict Ridge, this Home features an Open Floor Plan with 4 Large bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 10’ Ceiling(main)/8’ Doors, Spacious 3 Car Front-Load Garage with Decorative Door, Gourmet Chefs Kitchen w Commercial Grade Appliances/48” Range Double Oven & Marble/Granite Counters! Wine Fridge w Custom Wine Rack, Site Finished Hardwoods & Tile Flooring, Custom Reclaimed Beams, Tray & Coffered Ceilings, Stairwell Lighting, Custom Cabinetry, Walk-In Pantry & Closets! Primary Bath features a Free-Standing Tub & Frameless Glass Shower. High Efficiency Split Level HVAC Systems, Rinnai Tankless Water Heater & Conditioned Crawl Space for Energy Efficiency! Wooded Green Space in Rear assures Privacy for Lake Norman Enjoyment! 5/1/2024 Completion Date.