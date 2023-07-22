Another Luxury New Build by Evolution Premier Builders located in Denver, NC. The Magnolia Ridge is an Architectural Beauty & Features a Fully Finished Walkout Basement with 246 sq ft of Storage & a Full Bar/Kitchen! Located in the Premier Golf Community of Verdict Ridge, this Luxury Home features an Open Floor Plan that offers 5 bedrooms (6th bedroom option), 4.5 baths, 10’ Ceiling/8’ Doors, Spacious 3 Car Side-Load Garage with Decorative Door, Gourmet Chefs Kitchen w Commercial Grade Appliances/48” Range Double Oven & Marble/Granite Counters! Wine Fridge w Custom Wine Rack, Site Finished Hardwoods & Tile Flooring, Custom Reclaimed Beams, Tray & Coffered Ceilings, Stairwell Lighting, Custom Cabinetry, Walk-In Pantry & Closets! Primary Bath features a Free-Standing Tub & Frameless Glass Shower. High Efficiency Split Level Lennox HVAC Systems & Rinnai Tankless Water Heater! Enjoy the Country Club Style Amenities of Verdict Ridge & all that Lake Norman Offers! 3/31/2024 Completion Date.