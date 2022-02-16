 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,395,000

5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,395,000

5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,395,000

SIMPLY GORGEOUS ESTATE HOME on nearly 1.25 acre double lot with separate garage structure and beautiful new in-ground Gunite salt-water pool with travertine surround, hot tub, and fire pit! This house has all the upgrades you would expect in an executive home! Gorgeous kitchen with high-end cabinets and stainless appliances, enormous kitchen island with granite counters. First floor owners suite with elegant master bath and custom walk-in closet. First floor office that could double as another first floor bedroom or nursery. 2-story great room with linear fireplace and floor to ceiling stone surround. Wood floors throughout main floor and most of the upstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 perfectly appointed baths upstairs. Large bonus/rec room over 3 car garage. 2nd Laundry room upstairs. Exterior garage building has 2 bays, one larger to accommodate a boat or larger vehicle. Garage building also contains pool bath and shower! 612 sf storage on second fl! Boat Storage lot in neighborhood.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics