SIMPLY GORGEOUS ESTATE HOME on nearly 1.25 acre double lot with separate garage structure and beautiful new in-ground Gunite salt-water pool with travertine surround, hot tub, and fire pit! This house has all the upgrades you would expect in an executive home! Gorgeous kitchen with high-end cabinets and stainless appliances, enormous kitchen island with granite counters. First floor owners suite with elegant master bath and custom walk-in closet. First floor office that could double as another first floor bedroom or nursery. 2-story great room with linear fireplace and floor to ceiling stone surround. Wood floors throughout main floor and most of the upstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 perfectly appointed baths upstairs. Large bonus/rec room over 3 car garage. 2nd Laundry room upstairs. Exterior garage building has 2 bays, one larger to accommodate a boat or larger vehicle. Garage building also contains pool bath and shower! 612 sf storage on second fl! Boat Storage lot in neighborhood.
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
- Updated
As the clock ticked down to zero, the celebration was already well underway. Lake Norman senior Davis Wagner and a couple of his teammates ran…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Republican-led West Virginia Senate moved quickly Friday to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, declaring that it expired in 1979.
Lawrence Long's wardrobe, role as stay-at-home uncle have led to memes, hashtags.
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday in a 4-1 vote approved an optional mask policy for all students and staff…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. For more information regarding specific plo…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
"We have no indication that anyone survived the crash," the sheriff said.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 30-Feb. 5.