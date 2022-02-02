Gorgeous Lake Norman Waterfront Home. Excellent Denver location, tucked away in quiet cove just off the main channel. Amazing outdoor space with pool, outdoor fireplace, bar and grilling area. Fenced-in-yard, dock with titan decking, 10,000 lb boat lift and 2 jet ski ports. Easy living in this spacious ranch plan, full brick, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths! Large family room, gourmet kitchen, cozy keeping room with fireplace and two dining areas. Three bedrooms on the main floor, including a master suite with soaring ceilings and covered deck access. Bonus/rec room and walk in storage space upstairs. The fully-finished basement is perfect for lake life with a beautiful bar area, great entertaining space or use the lower level for separate living quarters with additional garage parking and private entry, two oversized bedrooms, two full baths, laundry and office. This home is located on a beautiful street with no HOA. Move in ready in time to enjoy LKN this spring and summer!
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,685,000
