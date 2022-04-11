5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $2,245

You will instantly fall in love with this new construction home in a convenient Denver location. Home is situated in cul-de-sac and features front porch, inviting open floor plan with large granite counter tops, spacious kitchen island, ceramic tile subway back splash. Guest bedroom and full bathroom on main level. Upstairs features a large primary bedroom and bath, 3 additional large bedrooms & full bath and laundry. Everything you need is the "Frost" floor plan. House is available for immediate occupancy.