5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $2,900

Meticulously maintained five bedrooms, four bath, two-story craftsman style home in Covington at Lake Norman! Not only does this home boast of a spectacular kitchen that includes beautiful tall cabinetry, updated appliances and a breakfast nook, but it also features a spectacular patio perfect for entertaining guests while grilling out. This home also offers a stunning formal dining room and a sun-filled great room that the whole family can enjoy. Guest room and bath on main level. Lots of upgrades. Minutes from Lake Norman and golf course and great schools too!