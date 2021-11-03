5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $3,190,000

Luxury is defined in this extraordinary waterfront home perched along the shoreline of Lake Norman, capturing magnificent long range views from this gated exclusive community. 5 bedroom 6 and 1/2 bath home overflowing with high-end finishes throughout and open floorplan to maximize lake views, over $1 million in upgrades/remodeling by current owner. Brick exterior with copper, stone & wood features, accented by lush landscaping and rich wood garage doors to complete the home's elegant look. From the 2 story foyer, enter the cozy, elegant lakeside great room w/gleaming hardwoods and custom molding from top to bottom w/a Nantucket mantel that is 1.5 stories with antique silver sconces, automatic shades on the wall of windows, built-ins and access to the upper balcony. Chef's kitchen w/all new floor-to-ceiling cabinets, 2 large grey granite topped islands w/Ashe wood bases, high-end professional appliances, & a large butler's pantry. Too many features to list! See attached list for more.