5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $379,000

This lovely 5 bedroom home offers a multitude of options for living in the highly desirable Denver community. There are 2 living areas, two en-suite master bedrooms, a large fully fenced-in backyard, a beautifully updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances, a butlers pantry, large and versatile entertaining areas in the home, the floorplan is truly lovely with space for all your needs. Located conveniently to shopping and dining options, close to nearby excellent schools, and a straightforward commute to Charlotte and surrounding areas.