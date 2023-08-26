More than meets the eye!!! Don’t be fooled by the cute exterior. This home boosts 5 bedrooms PLUS a bonus loft!!! With OWNER'S SUITE ON MAIN in sought after Melwood in Denver community, This open concept home is MOVE IN READY and offers 5 bedrooms in total with walk-in closets, 2.5 baths, beautiful white kitchen with large island that looks on the dining room and large living room space, a walk-in pantry, a large bonus loft, fenced in yard with no homes behind with front and back gates, extended paver patio and a driveway and garage that accommodate many parking needs. Some builder warranties transferrable to new owners! Located close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, Rt 16, 73, 77, 485, Charlotte Airport, Lake Norman golf course, Lake Norman boat launch and more!! Close by to Westport Golf, Swim & Tennis..