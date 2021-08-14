 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $420,850

5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $420,850

5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $420,850

This home is back on the market and will go fast! Estimated completion date is October 2021! This plan features a spacious open concept first floor with an office space for those working from home. The dining room includes coffered ceilings, which provides a beautiful aesthetic for your dining experience. The first floor is completed with 2-car garage. The first floor also offers a downstairs bedroom and full bath for guest or aging parents. The upper floor is anchored by a large loft space for extra family gathering space, with options for an additional sitting room, game room and other configurations to fit your family’s needs. The spacious owner’s suite with large bathroom and sizeable walk-in closet complete with the Laundry Room located just off the entrance ensure you will not carry laundry far. The other three bedrooms are similar in size and provide generous bedroom and closet space for any age. The third bath offers double vanities.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics