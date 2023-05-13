RARE find!!! Like NEW without the wait with OWNER'S SUITE ON MAIN in sought after Melwood in Denver community. This home offers 5 bedrooms in total, 2.5 baths, a large bonus loft, partially fenced in yard, extended paver patio and a driveway and garage that accommodate many parking needs. Some builder warranties transferrable to new owners! Located close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, Rt 16, 73, 77, 485, Charlotte Airport and more!!