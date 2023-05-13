RARE find!!! Like NEW without the wait with OWNER'S SUITE ON MAIN in sought after Melwood in Denver community. This home offers 5 bedrooms in total, 2.5 baths, a large bonus loft, partially fenced in yard, extended paver patio and a driveway and garage that accommodate many parking needs. Some builder warranties transferrable to new owners! Located close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, Rt 16, 73, 77, 485, Charlotte Airport and more!!
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
"I think I'm gonna cry," Pat Sajak commented. Watch a clip from tonight's episode here.
Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
If you’re going to spot a coyote this year, it’ll most likely be over the next few weeks.
There has been practically no information released other than his family initially asking for privacy and a post last week on Foxx's verified …