5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $430,000

Great home with lots of room to spread out! Great floor plan for large family or multi generation living. Very nice kitchen with loads of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Main level also has a full bath and a bedroom. Deck access overlooking a private back yard. Upstairs is the spacious master with private bath, sep garden tub & shower, large walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and a large lot or rec area upstairs (numerous uses for this space.) Need a large laundry room? This one has it!! The basement features a 2nd living area with another bedroom and a bath as well as a walk in closet. Nice storage room and under stairs closet in basement. Home offers lots of storage! Situated on a cul-de-sac lot backing up to woods. The lot to the right of the home and behind the home are owned by the HOA. Very private lot. Must see this one! Swing set does not convey.