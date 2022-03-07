Great home with lots of room to spread out! Great floor plan for large family or multi generation living. Very nice kitchen with loads of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Main level also has a full bath and a bedroom. Deck access overlooking a private back yard. Upstairs is the spacious master with private bath, sep garden tub & shower, large walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and a large lot or rec area upstairs (numerous uses for this space.) Need a large laundry room? This one has it!! The basement features a 2nd living area with another bedroom and a bath as well as a walk in closet. Nice storage room and under stairs closet in basement. Home offers lots of storage! Situated on a cul-de-sac lot backing up to woods. The lot to the right of the home and behind the home are owned by the HOA. Very private lot. Must see this one! Swing set does not convey.
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $430,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A jury has convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
As part of the ongoing revitalization of Downtown Mooresville, the town’s streetscape was recently enhanced, both through the addition of publ…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Mooresville Police Department is looking for information regarding a suspect who took a wallet from an employee of a local business.
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
- Updated
ROANOKE RAPIDS — A North Carolina high school student was stabbed multiple times Thursday at track practice, police said.
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was arrested after an investigation regarding child pornography, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.
- Updated
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
- Updated
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
- Updated
A child taken from his father's car after a crash was located uninjured with his mother in Mooresville, and police have charged her with child abuse.