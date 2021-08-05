5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $449,640

This plan features a spacious open concept first floor with an office space for those working from home. The dining room includes coffered ceilings, which provides a beautiful aesthetic for your dining experience. The first floor is completed with 2-car garage. The first floor also offers a downstairs bedroom and full bath for guest or aging parents. The upper floor is anchored by a large loft space for extra family gathering space, with options for an additional sitting room, game room and other configurations to fit your family’s needs. The spacious owner’s suite with large bathroom and sizeable walk-in closet complete with the Laundry Room located just off the entrance ensure you will not carry laundry far. The other three bedrooms are similar in size and provide generous bedroom and closet space for any age. The third bath offers double vanities.